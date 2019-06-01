Planned Parenthood responds to Facebook threat made by Tucson man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - "We have to have more heightened security than anywhere else because of the particular healthcare we give.”
For years Planned Parenthood has dealt with protesters in their parking lot. But now the threats are coming from behind a screen and a keyboard. One happening here in Tucson earlier this week.
“We ended up getting a screen shot of this gentleman’s message," said Tayler Tucker, Media Relations Manager for Planned Parenthood of Arizona. "We started hearing more and more and we’re still getting DMs of people because it has become so viral, especially in this moment.”
This Tucson man’s post, which has now been taken down, describes how he’d been taking pictures of license plates to visit their homes and educate them on abortion.
Although nothing has happened, and no formal police complaints have been filed Planned Parenthood still takes this seriously.
"We’re talking to everyone. FBI, all of this, these people are being monitored,” said Tucker.
Another layer of safety recently added - clinic escorts.
"We had mounting complaints from patients here about the targeted harassment that they received in the parking lot and that they were completely alone,” said Serena Knierim, Founder of the Clinic Defense Force.
The task force began its first shift in Tucson on April 26, 2019. They’ve gathered 65 volunteers at this clinic alone and have over 170 between the clinic in Tempe and Glendale.
“Our role is to make sure our patients get to the door safely and distractedly as possible,” said Knierim.
Planned Parenthood said they are making sure that any threat—in person—or online, is met head on.
"More chaos in front of our health centers is not what it should be this place is not a place of crisis this is a place of safety,” said Tucker.
Tucker also said that she strongly opposes people coming to the clinic to counter-protest.
"Counter-protesting, even though it feels great, or even engaging online in the back and forth sort of rhetoric inflames these things a lot more and actually end up endangering our patients and endangering our staff members.”
KOLD News 13 spoke with Tucson police and they say they are aware of the situation but that the man taking pictures from the sidewalk with his phone is not illegal.
If he were to be taking photos with a special lens from an area not defined as a "common space" then it would be different.
If he did follow them back to their homes, then that can qualify as trespassing.
But again, nothing has happened yet.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.