Possible foreign matter contamination the reason for two major food recalls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Foreign material contamination is the reason behind two major food recalls on Friday, May 31, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
The first is for Perdue Foods LLC., it is recalling approximately 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces of bone material and the second is for Johnsonville, LLC. they are recalling approximately 95,393 pounds of its ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage products that may be contaminated by hard green plastic.
The problems were discovered after FSIS and both companies received consumer complaints.
Both the sausages and chicken products were shipped to retailers across the U.S.
The fully cooked chicken products were produced on March 21, 2019 and include the following products, that also have the establishment number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection:
- 11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.
- 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.
- 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.
- 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.
- 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.
The jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage items were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019. The following products are subject to recall and have the establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection:
- 14-oz. film, vacuum packages containing “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back of the package.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers should call the Perdue Consumer Care line at (866) 866-3703 or contact Kirsten Bishir, Johnsonville, LLC. Consumer Relations Coordinator, at KBishir@johnsonville.com and by phone or text at 1-888-556-2728.
