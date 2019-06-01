SVPD seeking public’s help locating second suspect in February shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Sierra Vista Police Department have arrested one suspect in a February 2019 shooting and are seeking the public's help in locating a second suspect.
The shooting incident took place on Februray 26, when SVPD officers were dispatched to the scene near the 100 block of El Camino Real. They spoke with witnesses who described two individuals involved in the incident.
According to a SVPD news release the first suspect, identified as Kevin Grayson, was arrested on Tuesday, May 28 after a search warrant was served in the 400 block of South Carmichael Avenue. Grayson has been booked into the Cochise County Jail on aggravated assault and several drug-related charges. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.
SVPD is asking for the public's help in locating a possible second suspect.
Anyone with information on the Feb. 26 incident is asked to call SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
