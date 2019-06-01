Tariff concerns already impacting produce distributors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just the threat of tariffs on Mexican products has sent a ripple though the produce industry in Southern Arizona.
“We are impacted first, we are impacted the most,” said Jaime Chamberlain, President of Chamberlain Distributing in Nogales. “Right away.”
The tariffs have been imposed by President Trump in retaliation for migrant problems along the border. He has threatened to impose the tariffs unless Mexico curtails the migration of Central Americans through Mexico.
He issued the the threat via a Tweet.
“On June 10, the United States will impose a 5 percent Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP."
The tariffs will increase, he says, five percent a month until reaching 25 percent on October 1, 2019.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has issued a statement opposing the tariffs saying at 25 percent, they will cost the American consumer $86 billion.
Things have been looking up for Chamberlain and his 25 employees this season.
“We’re hoppin’,” he said. “We’re expecting 22 million boxes of table grapes to come through here.”
Right now, his warehouse includes acorn squash and cucumbers which are being readied for distribution.
"New York City, St. Louis, Chicago, Georgia, going to North Carolina, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, " he said of the vegetables in his warehouse.
But much of that is threatened if the tariffs become real.
“You start putting tariffs on this and you start saying, you know is it worth it to continue,” he said. “For us as distributors, it’s worth it to continue because there is no tariff, there’s the threat of a tariff.”
But even the threat is having an impact, especially on his 25 workers who are concerned about what higher prices may mean to their jobs, especially if the cost of the tariffs can’t be passed on to consumers.
“I have 25 people and their families who depend on me,” he said. “We have four to five thousand workers in produce who depend on us and a community that depends on us."
It’s the uncertainty created by the threat that causes concern as well, because planning is such a big part of the entire industry.
“We’ve got to look at where we’re going six months from now, ten months from now, a year from now,” Chamberlain said. “What we’re going to grow, what varieties.”
It’s likely the consumers won’t feel the pinch at 5 percent, but as it grows, it likely they will.
“You start to see duties of 15 to 25 percent, you’ll see chain stores say its starting to get too expensive,” he said.
