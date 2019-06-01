Tucson Fire Department responds to mutual aid fire in South Tucson

Tucson Fire Department crews assist South Tucson Fire crews at a fire in a vacant home. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 1, 2019 at 10:49 AM MST - Updated June 1 at 11:04 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a fire late Friday night, May 31 in the 100 block of West 27th Street, to assist with the South Tucson Fire Department.

When TFD crews arrived there was a South Tucson Fire crew at the scene of a single story structure. According to TFD they assisted STFD with command, water supply, rapid intervention crew, securing utilities, ladder functions, and rehab.

Tucson Fire Department crews assist South Tucson Fire crews at a fire in a vacant home. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)

The structure was not occupied at the time of the fire, according to TFD. No injuries were reported.

South Tucson FD is handling the investigation and code enforcement functions.

Tucson Fire Department crews assist South Tucson Fire crews at a fire in a vacant home. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)

