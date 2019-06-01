Tucson Fire Department responds to mutual aid fire in South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a fire late Friday night, May 31 in the 100 block of West 27th Street, to assist with the South Tucson Fire Department.
When TFD crews arrived there was a South Tucson Fire crew at the scene of a single story structure. According to TFD they assisted STFD with command, water supply, rapid intervention crew, securing utilities, ladder functions, and rehab.
The structure was not occupied at the time of the fire, according to TFD. No injuries were reported.
South Tucson FD is handling the investigation and code enforcement functions.
