WCWS: Bruins dump Wildcats 6-2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 2nd-seed UCLA broke open a close game with four runs in the seventh inning to beat #6 Arizona 6-2 in a winner’s bracket game at the Women’s College World Series.
The Wildcats (48-13) now drop down to Bracket B where they will play an Elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Tucson time on Saturday against the winner of an early Saturday win-or-go-home contest between #8 Alabama and #5 Florida.
Trailing 1-0 in the 3rd, UA tied the game on a home run by Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza. The Wildcats centerfielder had a pair of home runs in the game, her 20th and 21st on the season.
UCLA pinch-hitter Malia Quarles broke that tie on a solo home run in the sixth off losing pitcher Taylor McQuillin. The Wildcats starter walked five in six and two-thirds innings of work.
The Bruins (53-6) advance to the WCWS semifinals and will get a day off before playing Sunday for the first spot in the national championship series.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Opening Round
Thursday-Sunday, May 30-June 2
* - if necessary
Thursday’s Games
Game 1: Arizona 3, Washington 1
Game 2: UCLA 7, Minnesota 2
Game 3: Oklahoma State 2, Florida 1
Game 4: Oklahoma 3, Alabama 2
Friday’s Games
Game 5: UCLA 6, Arizona 2
Game 6: No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 1 Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday’s Games
Game 7: No. 3 Washington vs. No. 7 Minnesota, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 8: No. 5 Florida vs. No. 8 Alabama, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 9: Washington-Minnesota winner vs. Oklahoma State-Oklahoma loser, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 10: Florida-Alabama winner vs. Arizona, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday’s Games
Game 11: UCLA vs. Game 9 winner, 10 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 12: Oklahoma State-Oklahoma winner vs. Game 10 winner, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 13: *Game 11 teams, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 14: *Game 12 teams, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Championship Round
(Best-of-3)
* - if necessary
Monday, June 3
Game 1: Teams TBA, 4:30 (ESPN)
Tuesday, June 4
Game 2: Teams TBA, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, June 5
Game 3: *Teams TBA, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
