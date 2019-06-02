FC Tucson Women successfully christen new Albuquerque rivalry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FC Tucson opened their seventh season in the Women’s Premier Soccer League Saturday night with a 2-1 win over Albuquerque Sol FC at Kino North Stadium.
FCTW (1-0-0, 3 points) got both of their goals on penalty kicks from Abby Boswell.
The first in came in the 45th minute after Tucson’s Bella Santavicca got body-checked inside the box by the Sol defender Annalise Pacheco.
Boswell’s second PK was the game-winner in 2nd half stoppage time (92’) after Albuquerque goalkeeper Katherine Robinson was issued a yellow card for contact inside the box.
Boswell, a Chicago-native, played collegiately at both Ball State (2015) and Alabama (2016-18).
Corey Kizer had the Sol’s loan tally.
Malia Vanisi started in goal for FC Tucson and picked up the win.
FCTW is coming off a playoff season in a 2018 in which the ladies won the Pac-South Conference (5-2-1, 16 points), beat Fresno FC in the West Region semifinals before losing to the eventual national champion Seattle Sounders in the region title match.
The FC Tucson Women are back in action on Friday, June 6 at Kino North Stadium against Players SC (Las Vegas).
Notes
- The WPSL regular season lasts roughly a month for FC Tucson and consists of eight matches (four at home and four on the road)
- FCTW’s former Pac-South Conference is broken up into two divisions this season
- FC Tucson is playing in the Desert Division alongside Albuquerque, FC Arizona (Phoenix), Phoenix Del Sol and Players SC.
- The Pac-South San Diego Division consists of the San Diego Surf, LA Galaxy San Diego, San Diego SeaLions, ASC San Diego and San Diego Parceiro Ladies.
- The winners of the two divisions will playoff for the conference’s spot in the WPSL’s West regional
- The ladies side will only play matches inside of the division and thus will not see three teams in the San Diego Division (Parceiro, SeaLions and Galaxy San Diego) they competed against the last several years
- No word yet if FC Tucson Women and Albuquerque Sol FC will continue the former men’s Golden Rattler rivalry series. The series, one that FC Tucson dominated, ended on the men’s side due to Tucson’s move to USL League One
- This is the 22nd season for the WPSL. The league champion receives the Jerry Zanelli Cup, named after the league’s founder. Zanelli died in November at the age of 40.
