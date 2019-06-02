FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hope you like the heat because it’s here to stay!

By Jaclyn Selesky | June 1, 2019 at 8:13 PM MST - Updated June 1 at 8:30 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Did you enjoy our unseasonable cool temperatures during the month of May? Hopefully you did, because those are now a thing of the past! Temperatures will be in the 90s through the weekend and into next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows falling in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Upper-90s with plenty of sunshine.

MONDAY: More sunshine with temperatures in the upper-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and slightly cooler. Highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper-90s.

SATURDAY: Upper-90s with plenty of sunshine.

