Military member found dead near Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A military service member assigned to the southwest border support mission was found dead on Saturday, June 1 near Nogales, Arizona.
A release from Peterson Air Force Base out of Colorado Springs, Colorado said the incident is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.
The southwest border support mission has been ongoing over the last several months. President Donald Trump assigned several thousand troops to the southern border, including Arizona, to support Border Patrol.
This is a developing story. Stick with KOLD News 13 for the latest.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.