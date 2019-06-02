WCWS: Alabama eliminates Arizona

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOLD News 13) - In the end Arizona did not have enough offense to win a ninth national championship.
Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts tossed a complete game three-hit shutout to eliminate the Wildcats 2-0, capping a long rain-delayed Survival Saturday at the Women’s College World Series. Fouts struck out nine and walked three.
The Crimson Tide advance to the Bracket B Finals on Sunday to face top-seed Oklahoma. #3 Washington will take on #2 UCLA in the Bracket A Finals.
Alyssa Denham took the loss in the circle for Arizona allowed both Alabama runs on just one hit. She walked two and struck out two in three innings.
Taylor McQuillin in her final UA appearance worked the final four frames and held the Crimson Tide in check on one hit.
Reyna Carranco had two of UA’s three hits but struck out for a second straight game to short-circuit a Wildcats scoring chance.
The Pac-12’s leading hitter couldn’t put the ball in play with the bases loaded and one out in the 4th. Fouts ended the threat getting Hannah Bowen to line out to 2nd.
The Wildcats (48-13) were appearing in the WCWS for the 23rd time in program history and for the first time since 2010.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
* - if necessary
Thursday’s Games
Game 1: Arizona 3, Washington 1
Game 2: UCLA 7, Minnesota 2
Game 3: Oklahoma State 2, Florida 1
Game 4: Oklahoma 3, Alabama 2
Friday’s Games
Game 5: UCLA 6, Arizona 2
Game 6: Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1
Saturday’s Games
Game 7: Washington 5, Minnesota 3. Minnesota eliminated
Game 8: Alabama 15, Florida 3. Florida eliminated
Game 9: Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0. Oklahoma State eliminated
Game 10: Alabama 2, Arizona 0. Arizona eliminated
Sunday’s Games
Game 11: UCLA vs. Washington, 10 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 12: Oklahoma vs. Alabama, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 13: *Game 11 teams, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 14: *Game 12 teams, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Championship Round
(Best-of-3)
* - if necessary
Monday, June 3
Game 1: Teams TBA, 4:30 (ESPN)
Tuesday, June 4
Game 2: Teams TBA, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, June 5
Game 3: *Teams TBA, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.