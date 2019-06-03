FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-normal temperatures on tap for the first week of June.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We keep putting off those triple digits, but we get really close by the end of the 7-day forecast!
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows falling in the low-60s.
TOMORROW: Upper-90s with plenty of sunshine.
TUESDAY: Sunny and slightly cooler. Highs in the mid-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.
FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper-90s.
SATURDAY: Upper-90s with plenty of sunshine.
SUNDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper-90s.
