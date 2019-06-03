FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-normal temperatures on tap for the first week of June.

By Jaclyn Selesky | June 2, 2019 at 5:08 PM MST - Updated June 2 at 5:08 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We keep putting off those triple digits, but we get really close by the end of the 7-day forecast!

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows falling in the low-60s.

TOMORROW: Upper-90s with plenty of sunshine.

TUESDAY: Sunny and slightly cooler. Highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper-90s.

SATURDAY: Upper-90s with plenty of sunshine.

SUNDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper-90s.

