Kardashian West keeping up with Tucson court case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The international reach of the federal case against a humanitarian worker accused of allegedly harboring migrants and conspiring to transport and harbor two Mexican men in the U.S. illegally presumably got a huge boost with a simple tweet over the weekend.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West tweeted a crying emoji in a retweet of a tweet about Scott Warren, who faces prison time for providing water, food and shelter for the men outside Ajo.
Kardashian West has well over 60 million followers on Twitter, so that tweet introduced Warren’s name to people all over the world who may have never heard of him.
Warren volunteers with the humanitarian group No More Deaths. His trial in federal court started on Wednesday, May, 29.
No More Deaths assists migrants near the border in Arizona by providing supplies.
Warren, 36, was one of nine volunteers who left food and water for border crossers in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in August 2017.
Eight others from the group were sentenced with misdemeanor charges. Warren is the last defendant to be tried.
Warren said his spiritual values compel him to help all people in distress, but prosecutors claim the two migrants were not in any notable distress.
Warren was arrested in January 2018, only several hours after the group No More Deaths released videos of border patrol agents kicking over water jugs meant for immigrants.
Spurred by the thousands of deaths of migrants crossing the border, the group said its mission is “to end death and suffering in the Mexico–US borderlands through civil initiative: people of conscience working openly and in community to uphold fundamental human rights.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.