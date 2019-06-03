Local shelters asking community’s help in adopting out kittens

The overcrowding at these local shelters is also due, in part, to well-meaning citizens who bring kittens to the shelter that they believe are abandoned. Mother cats, called queens, will leave their litter several times a day to get food. Unless the kittens are in imminent danger, their best chance at survival is staying with their mother. People can monitor the kittens overnight to see how they are doing by sprinkling baking soda in a circle around them. After a day or so, check to see if paw prints have disturbed the circle. That means mom is keeping an eye on them.