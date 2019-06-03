Miller snags UA alum Murphy from NAU

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Basketball and head coach Sean Miller have announced the addition of former Northern Arizona head coach Jack Murphy to the Wildcats' staff as associate head coach.
Murphy brings a wealth of experience at both the college and professional ranks, while bringing deep Wildcat ties back with him to Tucson.
He arrives back in Tucson after spending seven seasons as the leader of the Lumberjack program. He’s also a dynamic recruiter that helped Memphis land a top-five recruiting class in 2010, while he served as an assistant.
Murphy also spent time in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets as an advance scout for three seasons, after an eight-year stint in Tucson on Coach Lute Olson’s staff as a team manager, recruiting coordinator, administrative assistant, video coordinator and director of operations.
Murphy began his basketball career with some of Olson’s most successful teams in Tucson. In his eight years with the program, the Wildcats went 199-66 ( a .751 winning percentage), won three Pac-10 Championships, one conference tournament, made eight NCAA tournament appearances, while making two Elite Eight appearances and a Final Four appearance.
The move to hire Murphy comes after assistant coach Mark Phelps was suspended indefinitely last season. UA was not expected to renew Phelps’ contract which expires at the end of the month.
You can read more about this hire over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
David Kelly contributed to this story.