No injuries in abandoned house fire

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the South Tucson and Tucson fire departments were dispatched to an early-morning fire near the South Tucson municipal buildings.
The fire happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West 17th Street, near South Sixth Avenue.
A South Tucson engine crew was the first on the scene and found smoke and flames in the rear of an abandoned house. They had the fire under control in eight minutes.
TFD crews got a water supply, secured utilities, provided a Rapid Intervention Crew and set up a firefighter rehab.
No injuries were reported
South Tucson fire is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Damage estimates have not been determined.
