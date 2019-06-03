Police: Couple stabbed after argument on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A knife was pulled during an argument between family members on Tucson’s east side Sunday night.
According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to a restaurant on the 5700 block of East 22nd Street after the victims showed up in the area.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman for the department, said a couple got into an argument with a family member they were living with, as well as her significant other.
During the argument, the family member’s boyfriend stabbed both the man and woman. The couple ran towards the restaurant, close to the home, for help.
Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The TPD said there was no threat to the public, as the suspect had been identified.
We will update you as this investigation continues.
