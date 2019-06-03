Quest Diagnostics data breach exposes personal information of millions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Known as the world’s largest blood-testing company, Quest Diagnostics reported a data breach on Monday may have exposed nearly 12 million patients personal information.
Medical records, social security numbers, and financial data are among the information reportedly at risk. Quest Diagnostics, however, says test results were not exposed.
The breach occurred through an outsource billing company known as Optum360, which used American Medical Collection Agency.
The Tucson area currently has 21 different locations run by Quest and according to CBS, Quest Diagnostics provides testing services to about half of doctors and hospitals in the U.S.
