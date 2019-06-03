Tucson man ditches car for life on a bike

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You may have seen him riding along the streets in Tucson.
That’s because Brad Lancaster’s primary source of transportation is his bike.
His favorite rides extend from the Rillito River to the Tucson mountains, and if he's not biking to Sabino Canyon, it's something new.
“In Portland i loved the world naked bike ride” he said. “That was a different experience; I’ve never done anything like that before.”
Just because he can, doesn’t mean he will.
“If I want to make a couple extra bucks I can become an insta peda-cab service,” said Lancaster.
But that's not why he bikes more than 2500 miles a year. It's his lifestyle.
In 1996, he sold his car and never looked back.
He’s been car-less for 23 years and takes comfort in knowing he isn’t sending unnecessary fumes into the air.
His health has improved, but some benefits were unanticipated.
“When I sold my car in 1996, that was like a $8000 a year raise,” said Lancaster.
Since he doesn't have to pay for car maintenance or insurance, he's happy to spend his gas money elsewhere.
"I power this (gesturing to bike) with burritos, which I'm going to eat anyway, but now i can eat more," said Lancaster.
Even though his health has increased and his bills have decreased, there are still a few things even his bike can't do.
"That load of rock, ok, that's a little much for a bike, so that's when i would borrow a truck," said Lancaster.
Those barriers are far and few between in his world.
To haul groceries he uses the two bags on the side of his bike truck, clad with water resistant hoods. He has bungee cords for big loads.
On occasion he has even taken kayaks on the back and transported lumber.
He’s thought through just about everything, even when traveling. His other bike folds up and fits into his suitcase. The suitcase then turns into a bicycle trailer, ready to be pulled behind the bicycle.
To make riding more cool in the summer months, him and the community organized an annual tree planting event, planting over 1500 trees.
And of course, he's aimed to tackle an even bigger obstacle for cyclists -- safety.
He toured the Netherlands on his two wheels and was impressed by their bicycle friendly infrastructure, then determined to make changes in Tucson.
Lancaster rallied the neighbors and they targeted areas that were dangerous to bikers. They even advocated for the city to install medians and lighted bike crossings in dangerous areas, like the one on Stone Avenue.
He hopes to see more bicycle touring in his future. But until then, you might just see him cruising through Tucson’s neighborhoods.
“I purposely have a rule for myself, if I’m going to and from some place I don’t take the same path both ways. I’m always trying to take a different route so i see something new,” said Lancaster.
He’ll keep on riding. Miles and miles to go.
