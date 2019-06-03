Woman leaps from window to escape 6-hour rape, NYPD says

By Jordan Smith | June 2, 2019 at 7:17 PM MST - Updated June 2 at 7:17 PM

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Police in New York are searching for the man accused of raping a 29-year-old woman over the course of six hours on the morning of May 30.

Investigators said the crime took place inside the suspect’s home from 6 a.m. until noon, at which point the victim managed to free herself by leaping from a window.

Her condition is unknown, but detectives said the suspect fractured her face by punching her multiple times.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Hosang, a 53-year-old black male who stands about 5′10″ and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and sports a bald head.

When the victim escaped, the suspect fled the scene in a red Chevrolet pickup with a Florida license plate that reads “JZEY32,” police said.

NYPD wants anyone with information about Hosang’s whereabouts to call their Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

