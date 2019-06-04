Cannon, Quintana selected in second round of MLB Draft

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona Wildcats infielders Cameron Cannon and Nick Quintana were both selected in the second round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday night.
Cannon was selected with the 43rd overall pick by the Boston Red Sox, while Quintana was picked by the Detroit Tigers with the 47thoverall pick in the draft.
Cannon and Quintana are the highest drafted Wildcat players since shortstop Kevin Newman was taken with the 19th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2015 MLB Draft.
During his junior campaign in 2019, Cannon led the Wildcats and finished the regular season ranked second in the Pac-12 with a .397 batting average and his 29 doubles were the most among all Division I players in the country.
As a junior in 2019, Quintana posted career-best marks in several statistical categories including batting average (.342), hits (76), doubles (18), home runs (15), RBI (77) and fielding percentage (.921).
At the end of the regular season his 77 RBI led the Pac-12.
Several more Arizona players are expected to be selected during the two remaining days of the MLB Draft. Rounds 3-10 are scheduled for Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. MST, with rounds 11-40 set for Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. MST.
