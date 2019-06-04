A celebration of sobriety: Pima County Drug Court and DTAP graduates to be honored

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Eleven Pima County residents will celebrate a new beginning following their graduation this Thursday night from Superior Court’s Drug Court or the Pima County Attorney’s Office DTAP (Drug Treatment Alternative to Prison) programs.
The event will be held at the Berger Performing Arts Center located at 1200 West Speedway in Tucson, starting at 6:00 p.m. on June 6.
Since 2005, more than 436 participants have successfully graduated from the Drug Court program, a collaboration between the Superior Court, local justice partners, and various treatment providers in the community. Drug Court addresses the underlying causes of criminal behavior and focuses on recovery and rehabilitation rather than punishment, blending justice with active drug treatment and enabling individuals to become healthy, productive members of our community.
DTAP is a three-year drug treatment system that has been offered by the Pima County Attorney’s Office since 2010. The only program of its kind in Arizona, DTAP focuses on individuals considered to be high risk/high need. It provides residential drug treatment as well as wraparound recovery support services, and has celebrated about 80 successful graduations to date.
Research consistently proves that drug courts and drug treatment systems work. Drug courts support participants to remain in treatment long enough to be successful. They are cost-effective, reduce recidivism, help fight crime and engage the client in their journey back to health by managing the issue causing their criminal activity: their addiction. Clients are provided individualized treatment plans that, when followed, offer a passport to a new way of life.
