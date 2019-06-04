Coronado National Forest to implement fee proposal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Coronado National Forest (CNF) will begin making adjustments to the developed recreation fee program during the late summer or fall of 2019.
As part of the Restructuring Developed Recreation initiative to increase program sustainability, a draft fee proposal was developed by the Forest and shared publicly in 2017 and 2018.
The proposal was approved by the Recreation Resources Advisory Committee in December 2018.
Day use sites will be $8 a day or $10 a week and group sites will be $50 plus $10 per vehicle. Annual passes will be $40, but volunteers may earn free ones.
High use camp grounds will be $20 a night and lower use camp grounds will be $15 a night.
The approved new fee sites are Douglas Ranger District, Nogales Ranger District, Sierra Vista Ranger District, Safford Ranger District and Santa Catalina Ranger District.
These changes do not affect cabins or campgrounds operated by concessionaires.
There will still be opportunities to enjoy CNF without fees. There will be no fees for over 99% of CNF lands, including trails and trail-heads.
They offer a variety of “fee-free” days and “fee-free” undeveloped areas will be available at Parker Canyon Lake, Pena Blanca Lake and Riggs Lake.
