Crews begin paving roads around UA Honors Village

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews began work on Park Avenue near the University of Arizona on Tuesday morning, June 4.
Park Avenue will be from Speedway Boulevard to Adams Street until Friday, June 7.
Four other streets around the University of Arizona Honors Village are slated for paving work that will last until June 13.
To see the scheduled closures, click HERE.
With this closure, the driving lanes and bike lanes will be affected, but sidewalks will be open pedestrians.
The Honors Village is almost completed at Park Avenue and Drachman Street. It will open to more than a thousand students in the fall and bring more traffic to the area.
