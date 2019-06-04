FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It’s feeling like June!

By Stephanie Waldref | June 4, 2019 at 3:51 AM MST - Updated June 4 at 3:51 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We keep putting off those triple digits, but we get really close by the end of the 7-day forecast!

TUESDAY: Mid 90s with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Upper 90s with plenty of sunshine.

SUNDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Could this be our first triple digit day? Mostly sunny with the temp topping out at 102 degrees!

