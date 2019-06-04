Grant will allow Green Valley Fire District to buy new ‘Jaws of Life’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Green Valley Fire District recently received a $26,500 grant from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety, according to a recent news release.
“Our firefighters are very grateful to receive this new equipment because it means saving lives,” stated Operations Division Chief, Joey Kosiorowski after receiving notification of the award.
Funds from this grant will allow GVFD to purchase new 'Jaws of Life' equipment. According to the news release this equipment is "newly designed battery-operated tools that were developed specifically to cut the setup time and to perform lifesaving actions much quicker than the standard compressor driven equipment."
With the I-19 corridor heavily traveled and passing directly through the center of the GVFD, the potential for the use of this new equipment is a given.
