Humane Society of Southern Arizona June Pet of the Day

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Summer is almost here and there are many furry friends that are looking for a good home. Check out these “oh so cuddly and sweet dogs and cats” available for adoption.
JUNE 4 - ILANI
"Hi there I'm Ilani (872863)! I am a 3-year-old girl with a lot of energy and love to give. I like to play and I'd like to meet any dogs that live in your home. I am looking for the perfect family to give me belly rubs and sloppy kisses!"
Visit me at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. or call 520-327-6077, ext. 173.
JUNE 3 - LAZARUS
“I am Lazarus (874019), a sweet 7-year-old girl. I came to HSSA shortly after my owner passed away and I can’t wait to be back in a comfortable home. In my previous home I did great with other cats. Great news, because of my age my adoption fee is only $50."
Visit me at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
