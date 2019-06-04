New 2019 Board of Directors for The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At the yearly Open Meeting for the Board of Directors, The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter affirmed their Board of Directors’ positions for the coming year, according to a recent news release. While the Executive Team remains the same as the prior year, The Hermitage has welcomed several new Directors in the past few months.
The Board of Directors for The Hermitage meets monthly. It is an all-volunteer Board; although members serve two (2) year terms, they can serve for 3 consecutive terms (6 years).
- President: Bonnie Kay, MSW
- Vice-President: Robert Hersch, J.D.
- Treasurer: Cathy Peterson
- Secretary: Maggie Gilmer
- Director: Dr. Lindsay McCrady, DVM
- Director: Mary Davis
- Director: Kristen Vann
- Director: Katie Foust, CVT
- Director: Natalie Meier, CVT
Anyone interested in joining the Board of Directors, or with questions about the workings of the Board, should contact Karen T Baden, the Executive Director, at karen@hermitagecatshelter.org.
