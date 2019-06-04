Senate report reveals nearly 400 troubled nursing homes

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, Sen.Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks to reporters in the studio of KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. For years the federal government for years has kept under wraps the names of hundreds of nursing homes around the country found to have serious health, safety or sanitary problems. Lawmakers say the silence calls into question the government’s commitment to families going through the difficult process of finding a nursing home for a loved one. The secrecy began to crack Monday when two U.S. senators from Pennsylvania released the government’s list. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Source: Gene J. Puskar)