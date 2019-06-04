Sentencing for Tucson homicide from Dec 2016

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The third person accused in a fatal shooting in Dec 2016 has been sentenced.
Joel Rodriguez was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder on May 3. On Monday, June 3, he was sentenced to life in prison.
Authorities said Rodriguez fatally shot Richard Jensen on Dec. 11, 2016 on the 1000 block of East Fenley Drive.
Jessica Rodriguez-Cordova and Aaron Abel Heath were also arrested and indicted for the shooting.
Rodriguez-Cordova was initially facing a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and plead guilty to a manslaughter charge in Oct 2018 and was sentenced to 10 and a half years.
Heath was initially facing a first-degree murder charge and pleaded guilty on a manslaughter charge earlier this year and will be sentenced June 10.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.