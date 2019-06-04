Silver Alert: Maricopa County man missing since Sunday

SUN LAKES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a man who was reported missing from his senior living home since Sunday, June 2.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 97-year-old Eugene Hafeman may be in a white 2011 Chrysler 300 with Arizona license WC-GCCZ55.
Hafeman is described as white, 5-foot-7, 170 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.
His daughter, who lives in Pennsylvania, reported him missing on Monday, June 3.
Hafeman has a brother in the area, but he has not seen him.
