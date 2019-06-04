Tohono Chul to host 28th annual Bloom Night

When the summer heat begins to build, the buds of the Sonoran Desert native night-blooming cereus begin to appear. After a period of start-and-stop growth, the buds blossom in a mass blooming on one night. Although the exact night is still unknown, their plant expert just reported that is looks likely to happen later this week. Bloom Night guests will experience the magnificent Peniocereus greggii in its full glory with illuminated trails leading to each plant, delectable bites and refreshments from The Garden Bistro, lectures, and the chance to win or purchase a Queen of the Night. Marvel at the gorgeous flowers and breathe in the intense and intoxicating scent at this one-of-a-kind event found nowhere else.