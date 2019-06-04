Troopers arrest juvenile on DUI, wrong-way driving charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile was arrested over the weekend after troopers discovered a wrong-way vehicle on the I-10.
AZDPS troopers were notified of a wrong-way vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on the I-10 near Sunset Road at 2:27 a.m. on Sunday.
A trooper attempted to stop the vehicle at milepost 258 while the vehicle was traveling the wrong way. The trooper’s vehicle collided with the wrong-way vehicle, unable to stop it. The trooper sustained an injury to his wrist from the crash.
A second trooper attempted to stop the wrong-way vehicle at milepost 259, sustaining neck and back injuries from colliding with the vehicle.
A third trooper was eventually able to stop the wrong-way vehicle at Campbell and Irvington Road.
The wrong-way driver was confirmed a juvenile and was arrested and booked for three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, four counts of criminal damage, ten counts of endangerment and wrong-way DUI.
