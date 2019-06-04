Tucson apartment complex goes solar after completion of nearly $1-mill project

“This project was a great experience for our production staff and administration during the year long period from start of permitting through financing and then construction. We are proud that we could weather all of the storms and complete the project before the high solar production season starts in Tucson” stated Charles O’Dowd, President of ABCO Energy. “The following picture indicates the complexity and the beauty of this large array that will provide electric power to 72 families and the apartment building owner for the next thirty years”.