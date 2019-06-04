Tucson apartment complex goes solar after completion of nearly $1-mill project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly one-million dollars and less than five months later, one Tucson apartment complex has now gone solar.
ABCO Energy, Inc. announced completion of the $950,000 contract they have been employed with for the past year. This contract required extensive engineering for both structural and electrical issues and construction entailing both roof mount and steel shade structure construction techniques.
ABCO turned on the system on the morning of May 22, 2019, less than five months after permitting was completed.
“This project was a great experience for our production staff and administration during the year long period from start of permitting through financing and then construction. We are proud that we could weather all of the storms and complete the project before the high solar production season starts in Tucson” stated Charles O’Dowd, President of ABCO Energy. “The following picture indicates the complexity and the beauty of this large array that will provide electric power to 72 families and the apartment building owner for the next thirty years”.
The anticipated savings for this project to the owner is approximately $4,553,015 for the estimated 30 years of its productive life.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.