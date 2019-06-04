Up to $1,500 reward offer in Sierra Vista poaching case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1500 for information leading to an arrest in the poaching of two young javelina apparently shot June 2 in Sierra Vista.
The remains were found in a wash northwest of Calle Allamo and Barataria Blvd.
“Poachers are criminals. They are thieves who steal wildlife from Arizona citizens,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson.
“No true sportsman would illegally take young javelina and then leave them in the field to waste. We urge anyone who saw or heard something to contact us.”
Those with information about the case are urged to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline, at 800-352-0700. Callers may report anonymously if need be, and should reference OGT #19-001552 when calling.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department has trust responsibility for managing more than 800 native wildlife species.
