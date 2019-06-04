USPS hosting passport fairs this Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Need a passport or passport card? A Passport Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 8, at offices throughout Arizona.
These Passport Fairs will offer customers one-stop shopping for passports, passport photos and passport cards. No appointment is needed; customers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Our employees will help residents with passport applications, fees and photos, making the process quick and convenient,” said Tucson Postmaster John LaFreniere. He recommended travelers apply for a passport or passport card at least two months prior to departure and bring all required documentation to the event.
Offices participating in this Saturday’s Passport Fair include:
Office
Address
Green Valley Post Office
50 E Continental Rd.
Nogales Post Office
300 N Morley Ave
Sierra Vista Post Office
2300 E Fry Blvd
Tucson Main Office
1501 S Cherrybell Strav Rm 205
Identification, including a copy, is required to prove U.S. citizenship, such as:
- Previously issued, undamaged U.S. passport
- Certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state (Hospital-issued birth certificates are not acceptable)
- Consular report of birth abroad or birth certificate
- Naturalization certificate
- Certificate of citizenship
In addition, one current ID is required, such as:
- Naturalization certificate
- Valid driver's license
- Current government ID (city, state or federal)
- Current military ID (military and dependents)
The passport application also requires a recent passport photograph (2” x2”). Photos can be taken at participating Post Offices for a $15 fee.
The cost for a passport book is $145 for adults (16 years and older), with separate payments of $110 paid to the State Department for the passport application fee and $35 to the Postal Service for its processing fee (set by the Department of State). For persons under 16, the cost is $115, with separate payments of $80 and $35 respectively.
The cost of passport cards for adults (16 years and older) is $65: $35 in a separate payment to the U.S. Postal Service for the processing fee; and a $30 separate payment to the State Department for the passport application fee. The passport card cost for those under 16 is $50: $35 in a separate payment to the U.S. Postal Service for its processing fee; and a $15 separate payment to the State Department for the passport application fee. Children under 16 must be accompanied by both parents when applying for a passport or passport card.
To make the process as quick as possible, applicants are strongly encouraged to print and complete their applications ahead of time by going online at travel.state.gov. Use only black ink and do not sign the application form, as the passport acceptance clerk must witness the signing. Customers may also obtain a form at any passport office.
In most cases, passport renewals do not require an in-person application process; full information is available at travel.state.gov.
Customers can go to usps.com/passport or call 1-800-ASK-USPS to get the location of passport Post Offices nearest them and their passport customer service hours. All applications are sent to the U.S. State Department for final processing and approval.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
