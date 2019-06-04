USPS hosting passport fairs this Saturday

The cost of passport cards for adults (16 years and older) is $65: $35 in a separate payment to the U.S. Postal Service for the processing fee; and a $30 separate payment to the State Department for the passport application fee. The passport card cost for those under 16 is $50: $35 in a separate payment to the U.S. Postal Service for its processing fee; and a $15 separate payment to the State Department for the passport application fee. Children under 16 must be accompanied by both parents when applying for a passport or passport card.