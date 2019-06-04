WATCH: Body cam video from assault, kidnapping at Lakeside Park released

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Video from the aftermath of a shocking assault and kidnapping at a Tucson park last year has finally been released.
On May 4, 2018, an Arizona Department of Child Safety worker was assaulted and tied to a tree at Lakeside Park.
It happened during a supervised visit between two children and their parents, who were facing sex crime charges.
Authorities said Luis and Andrea Ramirez were scheduled to visit with their children -- 5-year-old Luis Ramirez Jr. and 6-month-old Kahmila Ramirez.
Instead, they allegedly attacked the worker, tased her, taped her mouth shut and tied her to a tree before kidnapping their children.
KOLD News 13 requested body cam video of the incident following the attack and received a 17-minute clip on Tuesday, June 3. You can watch the entire video HERE.
The DCS worker can be heard on the video telling the responding officer what happened.
“The children have been appended by their parents," she said. “They stole the kids."
An unidentified person at the park was the first to find the victim. The passer-by helped free the woman and called 911.
“She was tied up in the woods over here with zip ties," the Good Samaritan told police. “I remembered I could use my shoe strings to get her untied.”
The DCS worker said she knows the kidnapping was part of the Ramirez’ plan from the start.
“They came prepared," she said. “They had everything in there in the mom’s purse. They had the tape, they had the strips. I didn’t know if he was going to rape me or not. Then he said, ‘I like you.I don’t want to hurt you, give me your phone.’”
The woman walked away with only minor injuries.
Luis and Andrea Ramirez have been indicted on several sex crime charges two days before the kidnapping.
According to court documents, the sex crimes happened between August 2013 and July 2016 when the victim was less than 15 years old. Authorities have said the incidents do not involve the Ramirez’s children.
Authorities said Luis Sr. threatened the social worker with a taser before tying her to a tree. The Ramirez allegedly took their children and then fled to Mexico.
At the time of the kidnapping, Luis Jr. and Kahmila were in foster care with family members.
Earlier this month, Luis Sr. and Andrea were convicted in absentia. The guilty charges include 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of molestation and one count each of indecent exposure, child abuse and luring a minor.
Luis Sr. and Andrea are now facing kidnapping and domestic violence-kidnapping charges for the incident at Lakeside Park.
As of June 4, Luis Sr. and Andrea are still wanted and the children are still missing.
The incident raised questions about Arizona’s Amber Alert system and protocols. Several factors kept contributed to the timing of the alert that day.
Luis Ramirez is described as Hispanic, about 5-foot-5, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officers believe he may have shaved off his mustache and beard.
Andrea Ramirez is also Hispanic, about 5-1, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. They said she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and needs help walking.
If you have any information, please call 911 or 88-CRIME.
