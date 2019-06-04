65-year-old Mexican national arrested for drug smuggling at the Port of Lukeville

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers arrested a 65-year-old Mexican national for attempted drug smuggling at the Port of Lukeville on June 1.
Saturday morning, CBP officers referred the man to the secondary inspection area in his Ford sedan as he applied to enter the United States from Mexico. A CBP canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, leading officers to an ice chest located in the trunk.
Officers discovered several concealed packages containing nearly eight pounds of methamphetamine, worth more than $23,000; and 1.76 ounces of fentanyl, worth approximately $1,500.
The drugs and vehicle were seized. Officers arrested the man and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
