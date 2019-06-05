Bashas’ announces winners of Arizona-inspired donut contest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Next time you go to Bashas’ bakery you can find two Arizona- inspired donuts in the case.
The winners of the Donut Flavor Craze contest were from Chandler and Maricopa.
Eight-year-old Glory from Maricopa used the desert as inspiration for her winning entry in the kids category. Her Spiky Cactus creation is a raspberry-filled donut with green icing and white sprinkles so it looks like a cactus in bloom.
In the adult category, the winning donut is the Haboob Crème Filled, a recipe created by Joanne from Chandler. This sweet sensation packs a gusty punch of flavor. It’s a donut filled with vanilla pudding with finely crushed vanilla wafer cookies mixed in.
The Taste of Tucson donut created by Michelle in Vail, made it all the way to the finals, but wasn’t selected as the winning donut.
Both winning donuts will be featured in Bashas’ bakery cases across the state during the month of June, starting this Friday, June 7 which is National Donut Day, joining the grocer’s other made-from-scratch treats.
Additionally, Bashas’ will be donating ten percent of the proceeds from the sale of donuts at all Bashas’ in Arizona on June 7 to support The Salvation Army’s family services.
In addition to being designated as the 2019 Bashas’ Donut Ambassadors, Glory and Joanne will each receive one dozen donuts every month for a year, and a Bashas’ gift card.
