Carondelet looking to hire recent RN grads, combating nursing shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An issue seen nationwide, a nursing shortage that may only get worse over time.
“It’s everywhere it’s not just Carondelet,” said Vanessa Telford, a recruiting manager for Carondelet Hospitals, which has three hospitals in Southern Arizona -- two in Tucson, and one in Nogales.
However, the team at Carondelet is trying to get ahead of the curve by hiring recent nursing graduates and hosting job fairs.
Telford told KOLD News 13 the hope is to keep these grads here in Tucson.
The hospital can shape their careers as nurses from day one.
We tried to speak with applicants at Tuesday’s job fair, but those in attendance didn’t wish to speak with us.
Though, part of the problem in filling these nursing jobs may be the difficulties of the job itself.
“They do everything for the patients, right?” said Telford. “Not only there to take care of the physical ailments but they’re there to support their family members. It’s a true calling to be a nurse.”
This shortage comes with an aging population. With more people retiring in Tucson, the need for more nurses continues to grow.
"People are getting sicker and the population is growing," said Telford.
With close to a million people in the Tucson metro area to care for -- Telford said that is one of the reasons why they’re turning to the younger population for help.
“The challenge comes in when we have many people retiring from the profession,” said Telford. “We don’t have as many people joining the profession and we don’t have as many people who are experienced in that role.”
Tuesday’s job fair may be over, but there are three more coming up.
Interviews will be held for full-time RN positions in the hospitals. New graduate nurse candidates must have a valid Arizona RN license or will be receiving one within three months. Individuals are encouraged to bring their resume; dress code is business casual or scrubs.
The Carondelet New Grad RN Meet & Greet events will be held at the following locations:
Carondelet Villa Annex, 6627 E. Carondelet Dr., Tucson AZ 85710
- June 6, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Holy Family Center, 1802 W. St. Mary’s Road
- June 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- June 13, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Candidates can RSVP for the New Grad RN events at https://jobs.tenethealth.com/carondelet-newgrad.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.