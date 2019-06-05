Cochise County libraries launch summer reading programs

Elfrida Library (10552 N. Hwy 191, 520-642-1744) – Elfrida’s program will run from June 10 through July 19. Events will include hands-on crafts and science projects, an evening star party, and special guests including Wildman Phil (June 14), and Donna Mime (June 27). Some of the events require advance registration, so please check the event calendar or contact the library for details. Participating children will be entered in a prize drawing at the end of the program, and registration is open now. The Elfrida Library will also offer free summer lunches for kids and teens up to age 17, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays starting June 11. Lunches are provided in partnership with Pearce Elementary School.