FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 100, is that you?

By Stephanie Waldref | June 5, 2019 at 3:47 AM MST - Updated June 5 at 3:47 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We keep putting off those triple digits, but we get really close by the end of the 7-day forecast!

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mid 90s with plenty of sunshine.

SUNDAY: More sunshine with highs around 100 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with the temp topping out at 103 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 102 degrees.

