FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 100, is that you?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We keep putting off those triple digits, but we get really close by the end of the 7-day forecast!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SATURDAY: Mid 90s with plenty of sunshine.
SUNDAY: More sunshine with highs around 100 degrees.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with the temp topping out at 103 degrees.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 102 degrees.
