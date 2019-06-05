Border apprehensions hit 13-year high

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The number of migrants detained at the border last month is the highest it has been in more than 13 years, according to Customs and Border Protection.
Nearly 134,000 apprehensions happened along the southwest border in May.
The people caught between ports of entry either were trying to sneak in or turn themselves in. About three quarters of those detained were families or children traveling alone.
Border Patrol said it stopped 11,000 people determined to be inadmissible. Those people, for whatever reason, were not allowed into the U.S.
There were only around 100,000 apprehensions in April and the number of inadmissibles was 9,800.
In May 2018, there were only about 40,000 apprehensions.
