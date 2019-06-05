Know before you go: Tips, reminders for busy summer season at Grand Canyon National Park

Save time and purchase your entrance pass online! With ‘Your Pass Now’ visitors can purchase their Grand Canyon annual pass ($70), motorcycle pass ($30), vehicle pass ($35) or pedestrian pass ($20) online before they get to the park. At the park entrance, just show either a printed copy of the pass or and have it saved on their mobile device to enter the park. Visitors traveling from Albuquerque or Phoenix are encouraged to drive to the park’s eastern entrance gate for shorter wait times.