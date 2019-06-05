TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Sugar Skulls head coach Marcus Coleman had one impressive career in the National Football League.
After a stellar four-year collegiate run at Texas Tech, Coleman was drafted in the fifth round of 1996 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.
He went on to play 11 seasons in the league with the Jets (1996-2001), Houston Texans (2002-2005) and Dallas Cowboys (2006).
Coleman had 25 career interceptions including a career-high seven in 2003 with the Texans. Two of those 25 he took back to the end zone for touchdowns.
But it was three of those 25 that came on one memorable night and on one of pro football’s grandest stages.
Monday Night Football.
Coleman, in his fifth season with the New York Jets in 2000 and first as a full-time starting cornerback, shined bright in a game New York rallied back from a 30-7 fourth quarter deficit to win 40-37 in overtime against the rival Miami Dolphins.
Two of Coleman’s three picks came in the extra period. The final one setting up the game-winning field goal for the Jets.
Marcus’ Monday Night Miracle still stands as a game many list as one of the five greatest MNF games ever played.
