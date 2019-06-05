Red Cross sending two AZ volunteers to assist with Midwest flooding, tornado disaster relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross is sending two volunteers to assist with the Midwest Floods and Tornado disaster relief effort, according to a news release from the Red Cross.
Both will be flying out on Wednesday, June 5 - Joan Scott will be heading to St. Louis, Missouri as a casework supervisor, while Ron Metz will be heading to Little Rock, Arkansas for disaster assessment.
According to the release, as of May 31, 2019 the Red Cross had more than 900 trained disaster workers on the ground in seven states, providing shelter, food, relief supplies as well as other support to those in need.
More than 415 people spent last Thursday evening in 26 Red Cross and community shelters; and in the last 105 days nearly 3,500 Red Cross volunteers have provide nearly 11,000 shelter overnight stays, more than 97,000 relief items, and more than 290,000 meals and snacks delivered in part by 86 emergency response vehicles.
To make a financial donation to the Midwest tornado and flooding relief effort, visit www.redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
