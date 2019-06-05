Sierra Vista animal shelter offering special adoption fees in June

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In order to help clear space in an already crowded shelter, the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is offering an adoption special for both dogs and cats that runs through the end of June.
“We’re pursuing a variety of options to free up space, to include working with other area shelters and animal rescue organizations, but we’re still in a tight spot,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia said in a recent news release. “If you’re considering adoption or would be interested in fostering, please come in soon because we have an urgent need right now.”
Both dog and cat adoption fees will be reduced by $25, down to $50 for dogs and $25 for cats through June 30.
Anyone who has plans to turn in an animal is asked to hold off for as long as they are able, and that anyone trapping stray cats should pause for right now.
Those interested in fostering a pet must first do the following:
- fill out an application
- provide proof of rabies vaccinations for any pets in their homes
- allow staff to make sure the foster will be a good match for the home.
Foster families are provided pet food and supplies to help support the foster animals in their care.
All adopted pets will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and given a complete physical exam, as well as a city pet license and a micro chip at no additional charge.
For more information stop by the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center at 6799 E. Highway 90 in Sierra Vista. Their operating hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sunday and Monday; or call the shelter at (520) 458-4151.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.