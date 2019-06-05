Southern Arizonans graduate from U.S. Air Force boot camp in June

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Several southern Arizonans have recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas; completing an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
U.S. Air Force Airman Sierra J. Glassburner is a 2015 graduate of Cienega High School, Tucson.
