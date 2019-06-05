Teen Leaders Program at the Food Bank gives teens volunteer experience

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local teens in our community are getting a summer school lesson on leadership and understanding poverty in our community. They will be learning at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The teens will get volunteer experience and go through a workshop. The first half of the day will be spent in the warehouse packing boxes and bags for those in need. The other half will be learning about poverty in our community.
The workshops for the teens are.
Wednesday June 5, 2019 9:00am -1:30pm
Thursday June 27, 2019 9:00am- 1:30pm
Friday July 19, 2019 9:00am – 1:30pm
