Up to $1,500 reward offer in possible killing of owls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case of two young great horned owls found dead May 28 in the 1500 block of East Prospect Lane.
Investigators are attempting to determine what caused the death of the owls, which appear to have died at the same time.
Those with information about the case are urged to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline, at 800-352-0700. Callers may report anonymously if need be, and should reference OGT #19-001424 when calling.
Area homeowners have pledged an additional $500 reward for information leading to an arrest. The Arizona Game and Fish Department has trust responsibility for managing more than 800 native wildlife species – the most of any inland state – for current and future generations of Arizona citizens.
