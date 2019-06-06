Former UA assistant coach Book Richardson to find out sentence for his part in bribery scandal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona is watching closely, in preparation for a big day in the basketball bribery scandal, as former assistant coach for U of A Men's Basketball, Book Richardson is sentenced on Thursday, June 6.
On Wednesday, June 5 former assistant coach for USC, Tony Bland was sentenced to two years probation and 100 hours of community service for his role in the NCAA bribery scandal.
There is a difference though between Bland and Richardson, the amount of bribe money the two were accused of accepting. Bland received a little over $4,000, while Richardson received $20,000.
While Richardson's lawyer has asked for probation, after a probation officer recommended a sentence to Judge Edgardo Ramos, of three months. This may change as sentencing guidelines for a guilty violation though, give Ramos the ability to jail the former Wildcat assistant for up to two years.
His sentence, whether it is no jail time or two years will be revealed on Thursday morning.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.